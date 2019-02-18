MIECF to promote ‘ecological civilization’

The 2019 Macau International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) will be held from March 28 to 30, featuring the theme “Promoting Ecological Civilization and Green Development.” Organizers announced on Friday that this year’s event will set up a “Greenovation Zone” to offer displays and networking activities related to innovative green technologies and promote the application and exchange of innovative environmentally-friendly technologies. This year marks the 12th anniversary of the MIECF, which debuted in 2008. Last year’s MIECF witnessed the signing of 35 agreements and 349 on-site business matching sessions held in the Green Matching zone, bringing together over 50 pioneers in the environmental protection industry, leaders of multinational corporations, and regional policy-makers from different countries and regions to share their visions, as well as the latest corporate strategies and industrial tends.

