Migrant worker says ‘worth fighting for rights’ after small victory

The Filipino migrant worker seeking compensation after a work accident that resulted in the amputation of his leg has won the civil case and is awaiting the outcome of the ongoing criminal case.

Since early this year, Raymond Tagacay, who was run over by a car driven by his co-worker while he was washing another car, has been seeking compensation. He was one of six people hit by the car, but the only one who suffered major injuries.

Over the weekend, Tagacay permanently returned to the Philippines after receiving some compensation, but according to him this amount is not the full amount he believes he should receive.

“The criminal case is still ongoing [so the] compensation that I’ve received, some amount of that is still incomplete,” he said.

Tagacay’s lawyer, Miguel Quental, who assisted him in all the court processes has reportedly not charged the migrant worker for the fees incurred.

Although he did not mention the amount he had received from his insurance and employer, Tagacay said that he is grateful to have won the civil case.

Tagacay was reportedly forced to sign Chinese documents to close the case. This irregularity and others were filed in the criminal court.

For now, he said that with the compensation he has received, his family is planning to open a small restaurant and a stationery supply store near a school in their town.

“I think it’s really worth fighting for your own rights and to not give up,” he said. The migrant worker’s visa was originally valid until August 10, but was extended by immigration authorities due to his case.

The insurance company had initially paid his employer for almost the full amount of his hospital and therapy expenses.

Tagacay previously said that he only sought legal advice as his co-worker, who was driving the car that injured him, was not fined as per the initial mutual agreement.

After being discharged from hospital, Tagacay found that he would be sent back home with no financial support whatsoever. The ongoing criminal case was subsequently filed against his employer and his colleague who ran over him.

He is also yet to claim his disability benefits from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office.

Furthermore, Tagacay said that he was willing to come back to Macau for future court appearances, and expressed his hopes that his case would serve as a wake-up call for authorities to provide support to migrant workers experiencing similar situations.

Tagacay also reportedly experienced other violations at work, including the incomplete payment of salaries.

He said that he did not receive an employment contract until after the accident occurred, and he only recently learned that his basic salary was supposed to be MOP6,100 per month. There were months where he received less than MOP4,000, depending on the operation of the car wash.

Additionally, he and his colleagues allegedly had no days off and were on a “no work, no pay” policy.