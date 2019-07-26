Migrant worker still awaiting updates from insurance, employer

The Filipino migrant worker who is seeking compensation following a workplace accident that cost him his leg says he still has no updates regarding amputation claims from his insurance.

With his visa lasting only until August 10, Reymond Tagacay, the migrant worker who worked in a car wash, said that he could only get an update from the insurance once he receives a disability certificate from Conde S. Januário Hospital – which will take 25 days to be issued.

Tagacay applied for the certificate on July 17, two days after he was officially discharged from the hospital.

But his dilemma goes on, with still no word on further assistance from his employer.

The worker was injured at his work place on October 31, 2018 after being hit by another vehicle while cleaning a car.

Contrary to earlier reports that he could not receive assistance from the Philippines’ Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Tagacay informed that such assistance would only cover medical matters and would not include the disability assistance that he was seeking.

“When I went to the Philippine consulate, they told me that I could be covered in the disability assistance. However, three days later, they called back and told me that I would only be given medical assistance,” Tagacay told the Times.

The injured worker said that he had already sought legal advice as his co-worker who was driving the car that injured him, was not fined as per the initial, mutual agreement.

However, due to his current circumstances, he opted to seek private legal advice.

“I agreed not to file a case against anyone in the first place because at first, my employer said that they would assist me in all ways possible. But after being discharged from the hospital, I found out that that was it,” he said. “I’ll have to go back home with nothing, no financial support whatsoever.”

Another issue, according to Tagacay, was that he had not been receiving the salary written in his contract.

As Tagacay did not receive an employment contract until after the accident occurred, he said that he only found out that his basic salary was supposedly MOP6,100 per month in October.

There were months that he received less than MOP4,000, depending on the operations of the car wash services, he said.

“We had no days off and it was like a no work, no pay policy,” he told the Times.

“It’s really difficult. My wife and I do not know what else to do because we’re like a ball being passed from one office to another. I’m only seeking compensation since the accident occurred at work,” he said.

According to Tagacay, the doctor advised that he could go back to work and be independent. However, the worker said that although he was given prosthetics, he still could not use them for long hours, as his limbs are still sore.

This coming Sunday, Tagacay is set to meet with the Philippine Consulate General and his employer.

The Times contacted Tagacay’s insurance firm but no reply was received by press time.