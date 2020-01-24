MISE to launch online tool for event professionals

The Macau Incentives, Meetings and Special Events Association (MISE) will launch its main project for this year in the next six months: an online tool where industry professionals can search and book event venues and find event suppliers in Macau.

MISE is set to unveil the Macao Event Planners’ Guide in the first half of this year. According to a statement, more details about the promotional tool will be announced at the next MISE event in March 2020.

The local association held its first industry event of the year at Galeria Lisboa in Macau Fisherman’s Wharf on Wednesday.

Organized in partnership with International Live Events Association Hong Kong (ILEA HK), more than 50 professionals from the tourism and events industry attended the networking event, 10 of whom were from the Hong Kong association.

“The opportunities for cross-border collaboration between Hong Kong and Macau have never been more apparent. Tonight’s event confirmed our faith that Macau has the talent and variety to provide strong event solutions for all types of clients,” said Sam Shei, president of ILEA HK. LV