Mobile transactions up 4% in Q3

The number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased 4% quarter-to-quarter to 76.9 million in the third quarter (Q3). The transaction value totaled MOP7 billion, an increment of 3.1% from the preceding quarter. The average amount per transaction was MOP91.4. Meanwhile, the number of credit card transactions marked 10.2 million, up 11.6% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, rose quarter-to-quarter by 11.7% to MOP6.5 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals and the debit card turnover totaled MOP565.7 million.

Related