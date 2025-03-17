Modernization of Coloane wastewater treatment plant begins

The modernization works of the Coloane Wastewater Treatment Plant have officially started, aiming to enhance Macau’s wastewater treatment capacity.

Upon completion, the plant will treat approximately 65,000 cubic meters of wastewater daily, meeting the highest standard—Level IA—of the National Standard GB18918-2002 for pollutant emissions from wastewater treatment plants.

Some of the highly treated wastewater will be used to produce recycled water, contributing to sustainable water management. The modernization also includes optimizing the odor treatment system to minimize the environmental impact on air quality in the surrounding area.

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) said it will continue to optimize the infrastructure and equipment of wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), modernizing those that meet appropriate conditions. This will raise the quality of effluent to higher standards.

Various measures will be maintained to ensure the proper functioning of WWTPs, including monitoring operating data, inspecting facilities, holding regular meetings with operating companies, and conducting effluent quality tests by an independent third party, among others. VC