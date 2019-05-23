Moody’s maintains Macau’s ‘Aa3’ rating

Moody’s Investors Service, an international credit rating agency, announced yesterday that it has confirmed the Macau SAR’s long-term issuer ratings at “Aa3” with a “stable” rating outlook. It said the rating was in part based on the SAR government’s strong fiscal and external positions and further progress on economic diversification. Moody’s points out that the solid fiscal and external buffers will continue to offer Macau the capacity to withstand potential market shocks. Meanwhile, the rating agency expects Macau’s economy to grow moderately as the government’s economic diversification policies mature. “Aa3” is three notches lower than the highest rating. According to Moody’s rating definitions, ratings in the “Aa” category are high investment grade and are subject to very low credit risk.

Traditional Chinese Medicine consultations held in Dubai

The 2019 Dubai-Macao TCM Exchange Program, co-hosted by the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao (GMTCM Park) and the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), was held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Academic Medical Center of the Dubai Healthcare City last Sunday. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experts from Macau and mainland China led young practitioners from Macau to exchange and discuss with more than 150 prominent local healthcare professionals in Dubai, focusing on the application and development of the industry there. The program also provided Traditional Chinese Medicine health consultations for local citizens.