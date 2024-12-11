The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, has approved a maximum daily fee of MOP500,000 for the use of the outdoor performance area in Cotai. During the trial operation in 2025, this fee will be charged at 75% of the maximum rate. The new outdoor performance venue, capable of accommodating 50,000 spectators, is expected to attract international festivals and performances, the government previously said.
Briefs
MOP500,000 rental fee for outdoor venue
Categories Macau
No Comments