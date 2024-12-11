MOP500,000 rental fee for outdoor venue

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, has approved a maximum daily fee of MOP500,000 for the use of the outdoor performance area in Cotai. During the trial operation in 2025, this fee will be charged at 75% of the maximum rate. The new outdoor performance venue, capable of accommodating 50,000 spectators, is expected to attract international festivals and performances, the government previously said.

