More attractive than Beijing for digital talent

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is one of the most attractive hubs for digital professionals in China, outperforming Beijing and Wuhan in digital talent inflow, according to a joint survey released by Tsinghua University and LinkedIn China.

The survey was based on the company’s samples of 439,000 high-level talent and 118,000 talented professionals working in the information and communication technology sector.

Understanding and optimizing the human resources pattern will help propel growth in the region, according to Wang Yanping, head of China Public Policy and Government Affairs at LinkedIn.

The Greater Bay Area has the largest proportion of high-level talents in manufacturing, consumer goods and ICT, with over 10 percent for each of the three industries, the report showed.

The report also observed that the area appeals to global talent but needs to further boost its magnetism. Talent inflow from the United States and Britain outweigh the reverse flows, while inflow from Australia and Singapore lag behind the reverse flows.

Shenzhen is the most appealing city both in terms of domestic and international talent flow. The tech hub is also the most magnetic city within the region.

Hong Kong enjoys a large talent pool, but its talent exchange lags far behind Shenzhen and Guangzhou while Macau lags even further behind, leaving much room for the two special administrative regions to improve. DB/Xinhua

