More than an event, a quest to revive local motorsports heritage, organizers say

More than just an event and more than just a race, events like the Macau International Kart Grand Prix (Kart GP) aim to revive the local motorsports traditions and nurture the appearance of new local talent, organizers and sponsors alike said yesterday at the press conference to launch the event.

At the press conference, Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd (SCL), the main sponsor of the Kart GP, said racing has deep roots in Macau.

The Macau Grand Prix is one of the best examples, bringing international recognition to Macau and having an undeniable influence on tourism.

Wong also noted that while the racing culture is deeply rooted in the hearts of local people and Macau’s landmark event (Macau GP), the Kart GP can “provide the soil for sustainable development of [both] motorsports and the sports tourism industry, as karting is the cradle of racing experts.”

Wong noted many Macau GP Formula One champions started in karting racing, a category capable of laying the foundations of future champions at an early age.

“We believe that to consolidate Macau’s reputation as a ’Sports City,’ it is crucial to cultivate athletes and provide them with opportunities to compete,” said Wong.

“Different types of international events can help Macau break through the barrier of promoting motorsports.”

“While cultivating drivers and spectators, we also hope to draw the attention of world-class competitors to Macau and, as tourism ambassadors, jointly promote Macau’s multicultural charm.”

The SCL Executive Vice Chairman hoped that, as part of its commitment Macau, SCL’s sponsorship of “will help young racing drivers to pursue their dreams and let Macau’s motorsports enthusiasts step onto the international stage, competing against other racers from across the world.”

He hoped they could “experience the thrill of racing on the track while [concurrently] helping to unleash the linkage effect of ‘tourism+sports’ and continue to contribute to Macau becoming a world tourism and leisure center.”

The president of the Sports Bureau, Luís Gomes, also hoped “this event can reveal young drivers with the potential of being the next automobile legends.”

“In addition, it is also hoped the event can promote exchanges between local and foreign drivers, improving each other’s competitive level and increasing the younger generation’s understanding and interest in motorsports, inheriting in this way Macau’s racing culture,” said Gomes.

Gomes also noted the scale of this year’s event, with more than 230 racers from 20 different countries and regions, including Macau.

The president of the Automobile General Association of Macao-China (AAMC), Roberto Carlos Osório, highlighted the event’s importance to the AAMC Karting Academy, which was inaugurated last year and which will have some of its first trainees joining this event.

“The AAMC Karting Academy, inaugurated last year, has trained young drivers from the age of 5 to 14, who have taken their race driver’s license after exams,” said Osório.

“Among them, five drivers aged 8-11 will participate in the mini-ROK class in the first week [Nov. 28 to Dec. 1], while another 10 junior drivers will participate in the ROK Junior competition [from Dec. 4-8].”

“Five other racers will join the field in the X30 Junior category,” Osório said, adding, “We can see a new generation starting to join competitions and we look forward to having even more in the future, enriching the pool for young drivers in Macau.”

ROK category winners to get tickets to major US events

At the same press conference, Brendan Lim, General Manager of OTK Kart Asia and representative of OTK Kart Group, announced the winners of the racing categories, including Mini ROK U10, Mini ROK, and Junior ROK, will receive entry tickets to either the 2025 ROK Las Vegas or Florida Winter Tour race.

Lim said it is a unique opportunity for such a young group of racers to be part of these major events in the USA and he said it reflected “OTK Kart Group’s commitment to creating pathways for our athletes to compete at the highest levels of international karting.”

Lim said this event is the start of a partnership between the company and AAMC that will include the inaugural edition of ROK Cup in Macau.

“What sets this inaugural race apart is the participation of our three exceptional ROK Cup Superfinal champions from Mini ROK U10, Mini ROK, and Junior ROK categories.”

“Their presence elevates this competition and serves as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of karting talent,” Lim said.

“These champions have proven themselves on an international stage, and we are looking forward to seeing them showcase their talents in Macau’s legendary circuit,” he added.

IAME Asia Final is highlight of second weekend

It was announced in June that the Asian Final of the IAME Series Asia, will take place in Macau on the second of two weekends (Dec. 4-8) dedicated to karting racing at Coloane circuit.

This kart racing championship was founded by the engine manufacturer IAME (Italian American Motor Engineering) and takes place in two countries (Thailand and Malaysia) and on five different circuits.

It was also announced at that time that the Macau Asian Final will award seats to the 2025 IWF (IAME Warrior Final), which attracts the best from around the world.

Yesterday, during the press conference at Coloane circuit, Benjamin Tan, IAME’s Regional Consultant to Asia, noted the presence in Macau to be a “historic moment for IAME in Asia.”

“Our vision is to elevate the standard of professional karting and to advance the level of motorsport across Asia,” Tan said.

“We believe that Macau, with its rich heritage in motorsport and its dynamic environment, provides the perfect platform to showcase the pinnacle of karting.”

“This city’s unique charm and passion for racing create an unparalleled atmosphere that will undoubtedly inspire and captivate participants and spectators alike.”

The same official said that through the partnership with AAMC and other partners, the company aims to create “a competitive yet nurturing environment that fosters talent and sportsmanship.”

“We are committed to providing opportunities for young drivers to hone their skills and to shine on the international stage.”

“Our goal is not only to develop elite drivers but also to create a culture of excellence and dedication in the karting community.”

“It is also our hope to have Asia on the map with over 300 to 400 participants, with the level of competition rivaling even Europe,” Tan concluded.

Karting in Coloane starting today and until Dec. 8

The Coloane Karting Track will be the stage for a series of karting races from today and over the course of two consecutive weekends.

The 2024 Macau International Kart Grand Prix will see over 240 participants from 20 countries and regions in several racing categories, with some participants as young as eight years old.

The event has a two-week competition, with categories from cadets, juniors, seniors and masters also joining KZ competitions.

The competition’s first week (from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1) includes around 70 drivers, while the second weekend (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8) has some 170 racers.

Macau will have 42 racers listed, with most (25) racing during the first weekend.

Today’s on-track action starts with the Free Practice sessions from all categories from 1:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.