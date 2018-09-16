Most public services closed Monday

Chief Executive Chui Sai On has announced that most public services will be closed tomorrow (Monday) and civil servants will be excused from coming to work.

However, public services that are currently operating under the civil protection authority are an exception and will continue as normal.

In its latest statement, the civil protection authority is reminding the public to stay at home or in a safe place and pay close attention to the weather reports from the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

The latest information from the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) says that 1,119 people have taken shelter at the 16 shelters across Macau.

Typhoon Mangkhut is now located about 60 kilometers southwest of Macau. The SMG warns that local winds will strengthen later today and that Signal No.10 will remain in effect for some time.

Share this: Tweet





