MP calls for a retrial of former deputy prosecutor Kong Chi

The Public Prosecutions Office (MP) has called for a retrial of the former deputy prosecutor Kong Chi, the public broadcaster TDM reported, citing access to an appeal document.

According to the report, the MP has filed an appeal, disagreeing with the sentence handed to Kong by the Court of Second Instance (TSI).

Back in January this year the TSI sentenced Kong to 17 years in prison.

Kong was charged with accepting bribes and neglecting his duties to favor others, as well as possessing assets from unknown sources.

His sentence is the accumulated result of several counts of crimes related to bribery and other illegal acts. He was, however, acquitted of accusations related to the establishment and operation of a criminal organization.

In the appeal, the MP insists that several pieces of evidence, particularly a recording that was ruled out for being considered illegal, should be re-evaluated.

The MP believes and is calling for the handing of an even heftier sentence to its former staff member. RM