MPU launches new TCM courses

In a bid to popularize the understanding and health cultivation of traditional Chinese medicine, the Centre for Continuing Education at Macao Polytechnic University is now offering the following courses in these areas: “Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Management,” “Health Cultivation of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pain Management,” and “Applying Traditional Chinese Medicine in Comprehensive Conditioning.” These courses will be taught by a Macau-registered Chinese medicine practitioner and applications by interested individuals are now encouraged.

