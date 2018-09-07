MSAR ranks 5th among mainlanders’ Alipay overseas transactions

Macau ranks fifth among mainland tourists’ overseas Alipay transactions in terms of volume during the summer holidays (July 1 to August 31), according to statistics released by Alipay this week.

Hong Kong surpassed Thailand and became the market with the largest number of mainland tourists’ overseas Alipay transactions. Macau maintained the same position as last year.

In terms of per capita consumption of mainland tourists in Macau, the value was RMB1,197, corresponding to the 30th spot on the ranking. The per capita consumption increased 108 percent year-on- year, with the number of transactions being 3.9 times that of last year.

In total, mainland tourists used Alipay overseas 2.6 times more than in the same period of last year.

Asian countries and regions continue to be at the forefront of the number of overseas transactions.

The top countries and regions in which mainland tourists most heavily resorted to Alipay transactions are Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Macau, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States.

During the same period, the biggest increases were recorded in Russia, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cambodia, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Canada, Malaysia and Portugal.

Due to the fact that the World Cup was held in Russia during the aforementioned period, the total number of mainland travelers using Alipay in Russia increased more than 50-fold when compared with the same period of last year.

There was a 43 percent increase in per capita consumption of mainland tourists abroad to RMB2,955 when compared to the same period of last year.

The highest average expenditure was recorded in France, with RMB11,386. South Korea and Denmark registered the second and third highest Alipay expenditure of mainland tourists.

More than half of the top 10 countries in terms of per capita consumptions were European countries.

More than 85 percent of users were born after the 1970s. JZ

