Only 38% willing to have children

A recent survey conducted by the Chinese Youth Advancement Association shows that while nearly 56% of respondents aged 18 to 35 express a desire for marriage, only 38% are willing to have children. The survey’s results, which collected 1,010 valid responses, show a growing hesitation among young people regarding family planning, influenced significantly by economic factors and societal pressures.

The findings suggest that financial stability plays a crucial role in these decisions. Many respondents identified childcare expenses, personal income, and housing costs as major deterrents to having children. Nearly half of those surveyed indicated that comprehensive childcare services would significantly enhance their willingness to start a family, emphasizing the need for improved support systems.

During the press conference announcing the survey results, the association noted that while there is an expectation for marriage among many youths, nearly 28% remain uninterested due to financial pressures and lifestyle differences. Furthermore, over 46% reported feeling societal or familial pressure to marry, which complicates their personal desires. The report also highlighted that many young people feel they need to achieve certain financial milestones before considering marriage.

A significant portion of respondents expressed a preference for engaging in social activities that could lead to potential partnerships, such as sports events or community gatherings. However, the overarching sentiment remains one of caution; nearly 36% stated they were unwilling to have children at all.

In response to these findings, the association has proposed several policy recommendations aimed at alleviating some of the pressures faced by young couples. These include extending maternity leave, increasing financial support for families, and creating an inclusive childcare network. The association argues that such measures could foster a more conducive environment for marriage and childbearing.

With declining birth rates already evident—3,712 births were recorded in 2023—the need for effective policy interventions is more pressing than ever, the association highlighted. The official birth rate in Macau has been declining in recent years, dropping to just 5.5 per thousand people in 2023, down from 6.4 per thousand in 2022—the lowest since 1985. Local associations have called on the government to take more substantive action to address the low birth rate. These measures include developing a stronger culture of marriage and childbearing, as well as implementing more robust support measures for families.