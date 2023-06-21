Multiple strategies underway to support youth employment

A Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) official has told a Youth Affairs Committee plenary session that multiple strategies have been employed to support youth employment.

The plenary was held yesterday morning, with Iek Wai Chi, acting department head for employment of the DSAL, introducing the bureau’s strategies.

Iek said many tactics have been implemented, such as providing local and mainland employment intelligence to young jobseekers, organizing industry seminars, as well as hosting site inspections, career planning training and job application technique workshops.

In addition, she said, her bureau had organized schemes to help youths enter traineeships, occupation-oriented recruitment, as well as internships, so that young people could develop skills and capabilities that fit different professions.

Tam Sio Wa, head of the Youth Development Division of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), noted Macau’s hosting rights of the ISF World School Basketball Championship 2024 and the agreements signed with Portugal regarding youth development, among other topics.

Io Iok Fong, occupational head of the Youth Department of the DSEDJ, said the 2022 Social Survey results will be released at the end of this month.

The committee also voted for the winners of the Youth Awards 2022.

At another occasion, the DSEDJ has organized a session on June 19 at the Choi Kou Middle School to brief local secondary school students on the letter that President Xi Jinping wrote in reply to the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) about the Macau Science I satellite launch.

The session was moderated by Chan Hong, president of The Chinese Educators Association of Macau, Fu Teng Long, deputy executive director of the Macao Youth Federation, as well as Sun Zhaolong, a master’s research student working on the project at MUST.

DSEDJ deputy director Wong Ka Ki said the satellite is the first of its kind in terms of mainland-Macau cooperation, which is also a milestone for Macau in terms of research in new and advanced technologies.

He encouraged students to accept challenges and overcome hurdles, while remembering the important spirit of President Xi’s reply letter, to live out ‘One country, two systems,’ diversify Macau’s economy and integrate into the national masterplan.

Sun said the team overcame hurdles with an optimistic mindset. He also noted the team’s excitement when it received the reply from President Xi, while underlining his commitment to making contributions to the modernization of the country.