Music | OM travels to Shanghai to take part in Arts Festival

The Macao Orchestra (OM) travelled to Shanghai between 20 and 25 October to perform at the 20th China Shanghai International Arts Festival. The orchestra took to the stage of the Shanghai Symphony Hall, together with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, to interpret Bruckner’s Symphony No.8 in C minor.

According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), OM took part in the China Shanghai International Arts Festival for the first time in 2013. Considering Austrian composer Anton Bruckner’s works are rarely presented in Asia, OM offered the Shanghai audience a rare chance to attend to a performance of the composer’s longest work. The concert took place on October 24 and “earned enthusiastic praise and applause from the local audience,” the IC stated.

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival is hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and is co-organized by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. According to the IC, it is “the only comprehensive arts festival in China at a national level.”

