A Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) delegation, led by Chancellor Dr Liu Chak Wan, has visited Tokyo to confer an honorary degree on influential Japanese writer Haruki Murakami.

The author of Hear the Wind Sing, Norwegian Wood, Kafka on the Shore and 1Q84, Murakami has received the naming rights to a library at Waseda University in the Japanese capital, which is his alma mater.

Murakami expressed gratitude for the MUST honor.

He writes stories he hopes will bring fantasy, inspiration and creativity to the world of science and technology, even where they may not have a direct connection to technology.

Watanabe Yoshihiro, executive vice president of Waseda University, said he hoped to take this as an opportunity to promote exchange and cooperation between the two universities.

At the ceremony, Liu also presented commemorative gifts to Murakami and Yoshihiro.

MUST president Joseph Hun-wei Lee thanked President Aiji Tanaka of Waseda University for the meticulous arrangements made for this visit. AL