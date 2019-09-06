MUST partners with Harvard Medical School to provide students with online education courses

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has partnered with Harvard Medical School to provide students with online medical courses for the next three years.

Harvard Medical School will provide the local institution with HMX courses, which bring fundamental medical concepts to life with real-world applications. The courses were created by an interdisciplinary team of Harvard Medical School educators and professionals.

“We are delighted that MUST has established an agreement with Harvard to provide all our HMX fundamental courses to all medical students for the next three years,” said Dr. David Roberts, dean for External Education at Harvard Medical School, in a video clip.

The HMX fundamentals series covers foundational topics in medicine, including physiology, genetics, biochemistry, pharmacology and immunology.

“There is growing need to prepare medical students to face so many local, regional and global healthcare challenges. To do so, medical school programs should offer the best medical opportunities for students to build a solid foundation in all clinical and basic sciences,” said Dr. Roberts.

The local government had approved a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery course at MUST earlier this year, which course planners say will predominantly enroll locals. The course was designed according to the framework of the modern education model in Hong Kong, Britain and the United States.

Dr. Billy Chan, director of MUST’s Center of Excellence for Medical Professional Development, had previously said that MUST has the international recognition of over 20 universities willing to assist.

The program aims to enroll between 35 and 50 students at its inception, noting that they would not focus on the recruitment of overseas students initially.

The languages of instruction are English and Chinese, and the course duration is six years, including one year of internship. LV