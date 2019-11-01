MUST research shows preference for current free healthcare system

Research into Macau’s healthcare system conducted by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) showed that two-thirds of respondents expect existing systems of free medical care to be retained.

Commissioned by the Health Bureau (SSM), the research team consists of scholars from Macau, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S.

By way of questionnaire-based surveys and interviews, MUST received a total of 3,005 valid responses. The team also conducted interviews with representatives from government bodies, residents with special needs, medical groups, industry experts and others.

Some 66% of respondents want further efficiencies and improvements to Macau’s current free healthcare system.

According to the research, at this stage, Macau’s healthcare system has distinct strengths in its coverage, effectiveness and cost control.

“In terms of safeguarding health, [the Macau healthcare system] provides free access to basic health services for all [residents], demonstrates high efficiency and high precision, and therefore is capable of establishing a protection network for all citizens in a low-cost, highly efficient fashion. […] Such a healthcare system that benefits all people is the best choice for the needs of Macau,” the research team wrote.

The research team recommends that the government take two measures to improve the existing health care system. These are “encouraging and promoting voluntary private medical insurance through issuing insurance vouchers” and “setting up a disaster-relief medical fund” for people who are not entitled free specialist medical services.

Following the announcement of MUST’s research results, the SSM said that the bureau plans to carry out a detailed analysis of the conclusions and recommendations published in the report. The SSM also emphasized that at present, the majority of Macau residents enjoy free healthcare, and if the residents are asked to purchase insurance, there will be discontent. JZ