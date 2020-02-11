MUST sets up epidemic prevention work team

The Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST) has set up a work team to contribute to the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV. The school’s 2019-nCoV prevention taskforce decided to establish the work team on February 9 with the goal of closely monitoring the development of the epidemic, coordinating epidemic prevention measures with the local government, collecting information, and analyzing epidemic prevention measures and public concerns. The team will release proposals about science-backed epidemic prevention measures, disease prevention and medical research to the public. The team will be chaired by MUST President Liu Liang.

HK photojournalist denied entry to Macau

A freelance photojournalist was denied entry to Macau last week and was allegedly suggested by immigration authorities to declare that he had “decided not to enter as it will take too long”, according to media reports. The photojournalist, May James, had recently taken photos at several protests in Hong Kong, with some photos having been published by the Hong Kong Free Press. The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has previously denied entry to people active in the social movement scene in Hong Kong. Those denied entry include university professors, lawyers and lawmakers. James was questioned by the PSP about his reasons for coming to Macau and asked to wait for about 30 minutes before it was suggested to him that he voluntarily decline to enter Macau. According to James, the police officer said that he would spend longer waiting if he insisted on entering.