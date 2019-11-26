MUST to host football games sponsored by Wynn

On December 7 and 8, the Wynn Cup Football Challenge will be held at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), featuring incumbent Macau Elite League Champions, the MUST CPK Football Team, and the Guangzhou R&F Football Club from the Chinese Super League.

The event is sponsored by Wynn Macau’s corporate social responsibility program, WynnCare.

On the first day, the WynnCare U14 match will be held alongside some charity football events. On the following day, retired names in football such as goalkeeper Chan Tat Sun, Lam Ka Kui, Chiang Chong Man, Chiu Chong Man and Iu Hok Man, will step on the pitch for the Wynn Invitation Game, played between the all-star teams from Hong Kong and Macau.

Closing the day will be the Wynn Handover Cup, held at 4:30 p.m. on December 8. MUST CPK and Guangzhou R&F will compete for the celebratory trophy. .

Linda Chen, Vice President and Executive Director of Wynn Macau S.A., said that the game series will not only bring together professional teams, but also offer opportunities for youth and disabled teams to enjoy themselves. Harmonious co-existence is the core of the event, Chen said.

To conclude, Pang Chuan, President of the MUST Alumni Association, stressed that the association has been supporting the development of sports and culture in Macau. Pang expects communications between the Macau SAR and Guangdong will be enhanced in future. AL