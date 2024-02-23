Nansha Bridge collapse kills at least five

The collapse of a section of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha, Guangzhou, after the bridge was hit by a cargo ship, has killed at least five people and injured a few more.

According to several media reports, the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. yesterday when a cargo ship, sailing under the bridge, struck one of its pillars.

Consequently, one of the sections of the bridge deck fell, sending at least five vehicles crossing the bridge plummeting, either into the water or onto the ship’s deck.

Sources at the site claimed two vehicles fell directly into the water while the other three fell onto the ship.

One of those vehicles was a bus but, according to official sources, it was traveling without passengers and only with the driver. That driver has been confirmed as one of the deceased.

Information from the Guangzhou Maritime Department, cited by official media, updated the death toll to five later in the evening after the finding of three bodies. These people had initially been classified as disappeared.

The same sources also stated Chinese authorities had detained the ship’s captain for questioning.

A crew member from the ship was also reportedly injured in the incident. At the time of printing, it has been impossible to confirm his physical condition. RM