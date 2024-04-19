Lo Choi In, Lam Lon Wai and Angela Leong have expressed concerns over the co-organization of the 2025 National Games.

Lawmakers want the government to focus on the games’ organization as well as take this event as an opportunity to promote Macau as a “City of Sports.”

Lo criticized the disproportionate budget allocated to sports associations and organizing entities compared to the subsidies for the athletes, noting that there is a need to better balance resources so that those competing can feel suitably compensated and perform at their best.

On the same topic, Leong wants good “online” advertising for the events in Macau so that the tourism sector can benefit from the games on a large scale.