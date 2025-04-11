National security exhibition to showcase important speeches by President Xi

The annual National Security Education Exhibition will open at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex in Zape at 3 p.m. next Tuesday. Running until May 15, themed “The 10th Anniversary of National Security Education Day: Advancing Towards More In-Depth and Effective Implementation”, this year’s event features seven sections with over 500 photographs and videos. It highlights the country’s developments over the past year and historical achievements in national security, showcasing the Macau government’s commitment to President Xi Jinping’s “important speeches” from his visit last year.

Related