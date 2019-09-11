Nearly 1,200 MGM employees honored in ceremony

Nearly 1,200 MGM employees graduated from the gaming operator’s talent development programs yesterday at MGM Cotai.

The development programs are across three major categories. First, Local Leadership Development – “PRIDE Program”. Second is Continuing Education which is run through the MGM Academy, MGM eAcademy and other diploma courses in collaboration with tertiary and secondary educational institutions, such as the MGM High School Diploma Program. The third category is Professional Skills and Vocational Training, in partnership with the Labour Affairs Bureau, the Macau Federation of Trade Unions and other educational institutions.

MGM China has partnered with local government bureaus, institutions and associations in a bid to cover a wide spectrum of training ranging from occupational health and safety, facility management, to electrical and chiller maintenance.

The gaming operator stressed yesterday that it continues to organize national education seminars and training in collaboration with Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR to enrich its employees’ knowledge on national development.

During the ceremony, Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China announced the establishment of the first culinary professional diploma for the integrated resort, which is co-organized with the Institute for Tourism Studies.

“It’s one of our most important programs. […] This is something that we wish to explore going forward,” he told the press on the sidelines of the event.

At the same time, MGM has also signed an agreement with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) to deepen the cooperation in talent development through courses and exchanges.

Over 88% of MGM’s management team are Macau locals. Questioned whether non-residents are eligible for the training, Bowie remarked, “all our team members are equally valued so all of team members are given the same opportunities.” LV