New bridge planned to connect UM to Hengqin border checkpoint

The Macau SAR government has already started on plans to build a bridge to connect the University of Macau (UM) campus to the new Hengqin port, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong Weng Chon revealed yesterday.

Yesterday, Cheong presented the regulations regarding Macau’s jurisdiction at the new Hengqin port. Under Macau law, the current tunnel connecting the UM campus to Cotai is the only legal access point to the school’s premises.

Cheong revealed that due to the relocation of the new border between Macau and Zhuhai, the local government has decided to build a new bridge connecting the UM campus to the new Hengqin port.

Currently, the local government is only making plans for the bridge, which means construction has not yet started.

The administration and justice head stated that the bridge will be built in different stages and that once it is completed, it will be put into operation in different stages.

The bill presented by Cheong at the AL yesterday also included legislation concerning this bridge. As he explained, in order to preempt future legislative troubles for the bridge, the government will make provisions for it in the bill.

The Hengqin port is the second-largest land-based boundary between the Macau SAR and the mainland, and links Macau’s Lotus Flower Bridge Checkpoint to mainland territory.

Due to the relocation, the Macau government will obtain the right to use the Hengqin port and an adjacent area until December 19 of 2049.

The same expiration date is valid for the future UM-Hengqin bridge as well.

The local government has also considered other facilities to connect the city’s Light Rapid Transit to Hengqin, including early consideration about making “good use” of the current Cotai Frontier checkpoint.