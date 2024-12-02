New CCAC head to strengthen trust in gov’t

The newly appointed commissioner of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), Ao Ieong Seong, said she is committed to social justice and enhancing public trust in government operations.

Addressing the media yesterday, Ao pledged to continue the organization’s mission of integrity and accountability.

The newly appointed official is the first woman to head the bureau.

“CCAC aims to foster a clean and fair society under the rule of law, focusing on thorough investigations into corrupt practices,” she said.

The commissioner said the corruption watchdog “would operate within its statutory duties, ensuring that all actions are legally compliant.”

The official also addressed concerns about administrative appeals and governance, asserting that effective communication with executive authorities is vital for addressing systemic issues.

She noted that while past interactions have been productive, dialogue will be essential for refining processes and addressing any legal loopholes that may hinder transparency.

She said CCAC will maintain its close cooperation with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, particularly in anti-corruption cases.

The commissioner called upon the community for continued support and constructive feedback, emphasizing collective effort is necessary to promote a transparent government. LV