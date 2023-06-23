New Lai Chi Vun cultural space opens to the public tomorrow

The first phase of the new cultural project that aims to revive the old shipyards of Lai Chi Vun in Coloane will open tomorrow, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has said.

The plots classified as X11-X15 will open to the public with the launch scheduled to take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The precinct will feature a thematic exhibition, a featured market, Buskers’ live performances and workshops, in a bid to showcase the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and create a cultural landmark with island characteristics that promotes community and cultural tourism development, and enriches cultural experience, the IC added.

The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards were built in the first half of the 20th century and were mainly used for the manufacturing and repair of wooden vessels. Arranged in a row along the coastline, the shipyards extend partially over the water, creating a landscape that integrates artificial and natural scenery.

The shipyards’ value also lies in their role as a carrier of traditional craftsmanship of wooden fishing boat manufacturing, and the form of the combination between the Lai Chi Vun Village with the shipbuilding industry bear witness to Coloane’s historical development.

For this first phase, IC has arranged a thematic exhibition titled “Moments in History – The Story of Lai Chi Vun Village”, allowing the public to have a better understanding of the history and culture of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and the Lai Chi Vun Village.

The exhibition covers three sections, namely “Ships Carrying Tales,” “Shipbuilders Practicing Craftsmanship and Techniques” and “Memories Passing Through Generations,” presenting the customs of the population and vicissitudes of the Lai Chi Vun area. Guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin are available at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 24 and 25, and every Saturday at the same time from July 1.

To facilitate the residents’ and tourists’ participation in the opening ceremony of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, free shuttle buses will be provided on June 24 (Saturday) from Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo (departing at 5 p.m.) and from Nova City Building in Taipa, blocks 9-11 (departing at 5:15 p.m.).

Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6p.m., while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day.