New policy to regulate dog walking

A photograph showing a new signboard in the Flora Garden banning dogs was posted over the weekend on an animal protection social media group.

Members of the groups left questions about places where they should walk their dogs.

The photograph came into the sight of lawmaker Sulu Sou, who immediately contacted the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the administrator of public parks and gardens, for clarification.

Sou received a reply on Saturday afternoon, which pointed out that where available, dogs should be walked in the dog walking area of public parks or gardens.

Meanwhile, dogs are now banned in the children’s playground in the Flora Garden due to a child being bitten by a dog there early this year. However, dogs are still allowed in other areas of the garden.

The bureau added that special arrangements will be made for other species, where necessary. AL