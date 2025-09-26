New typhoon should not impact Macau

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) announced that a new typhoon formed east of the Philippines yesterday, adopting a western path. At 2 p.m. yesterday, the Bualoi was estimated to be about 1,970 km Southeast of Macau, moving West-northwest at around 25km/h. According to the forecasted path, the typhoon should pass around 700 km from Macau in the early hours of Saturday (Sept. 28). Due to the distance to Macau, it is unlikely, for the time being, that this typhoon will significantly affect Macau.

Like this: Like Loading...