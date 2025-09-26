Park sections to close temporarily for 72nd Grand Prix construction

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will temporarily close sections of several parks to facilitate construction and safety preparations for the 72nd Macau Grand Prix. A section of Arts Garden near Praça de Ferreira do Amaral has already been closed, with a section of the Reservatório Park near the Macau Grand Prix Building to close from October 3. Additional areas of the Arts Garden, D. Maria II Hill Park, and the D. Maria II viewing platform adjacent to the racetrack will be closed during the event from November 13 to 16. The public is advised to be aware of on-site construction signage and follow official arrangements.

