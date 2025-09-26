Xi: Xinjiang must fully tap strengths

President Xi Jinping has urged the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region to build a socialist modern Xinjiang that is characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, affluence, cultural progress and a sound eco-environment, where people live and work in peace and contentment.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday after listening to work reports from the CPC Xinjiang regional committee and the regional government.

He also called for efforts to fully and faithfully implement CPC guidelines for governing Xinjiang in the new era, ensure both development and security, and adhere to its strategic positioning.

Xi arrived in Urumqi, the region’s capital, on Tuesday, leading a central delegation to Xinjiang for celebrations of the region’s 70th founding anniversary, including a grand gathering scheduled for yesterday.

It was the fourth time that Xi has set foot in the region since 2012, with previous fact-finding trips in 2014, 2022 and 2023.

Speaking to local officials on Wednesday, Xi said that over the past seven decades, Xinjiang has witnessed tremendous changes, and he extended sincere greetings and heartfelt wishes to the people of all ethnic groups in the region on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Located in Northwest China, Xinjiang covers an area of 1.66 million square kilometers, accounting for about one-sixth of the country’s land territory. It serves not only as a western gateway for opening-up, but also as a land rich in agriculture, energy and mineral resources.

Xi said the region should make full use of its natural resources and industrial capabilities and actively explore a high-quality development path suited to its own characteristics.

He urged the region to develop industries with its own unique advantages and foster competitive industrial clusters, promote the in-depth integration of scientific and industrial innovation, and develop its new quality productive forces in light of local conditions.

Xinjiang should also advance the deeper integration of the culture and tourism sectors, better protect and restore its ecosystem, and accelerate its comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, Xi said.

Last year, Xinjiang received 302 million tourist visits, with total tourism spending of 359.5 billion yuan ($50.4 billion).

Xi said that Xinjiang should accelerate the building of a core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt and play a greater role in the country’s dual-circulation development strategy.

He also required prioritizing efforts to safeguard and improve people’s well-being and urged the region to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, vigorously develop social programs, and enable people of all ethnic groups to widely participate in and share the fruits of development.

To maintain social stability in Xinjiang, Xi emphasized the importance of building solid foundations at the grassroots level and strengthening the public line of defense against terrorism.

He also called for fostering a stronger sense of the Chinese nation as one community and making systematic efforts to ensure that religions in China conform to China’s realities.

On Wednesday morning, Xi also visited a themed exhibition, held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, at a cultural center in Urumqi.

He emphasized that the profound changes in Xinjiang over the past 70 years are a vivid reflection of the historic process of national rejuvenation.

Practice has proved that the system of regional ethnic autonomy established by the Party is entirely correct, Xi said, noting that the Party’s policy for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era is both scientific and effective, and must be adhered to for the long term.

The exhibition, including photos and historical footage, provides a panoramic view of the development achievements stemming from the unity, diligence and perseverance of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang over the past 70 years under the strong leadership of the CPC and with vigorous support from other parts of the country.

