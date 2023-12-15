Nick Lei criticizes LRT operation, claims most of the work is yet to be done

Lawmaker Nick Lei took the opportunity during the period before the agenda of Wednesday’s session at the Legislative Assembly (AL) to criticize the “lack of proactivity” from the government in solving the problems related to the Light Rapid Transit (LRT).

Following the recent opening of the Barra Station and the extension of the Taipa line to the Peninsula, Lei listed several concerns that in his opinion, are contributing to the persistent inefficiency of the public transport system.

“Although the extension of the [Taipa] line makes it easier for residents to travel, unresolved problems persist even after this new station comes into operation. For example, at the moment, it is only possible to use the Macau Pass and the LRT Pass to enter the stations through access channels [gates]. It is not possible to use other means of electronic payment, and the Macau Pass top-up service is not available at the stations. This inconveniences the public and fails to meet societal expectations about the system,” Lei said.

Lei added, “Furthermore, the signage at Barra Station is not clear. There are no mobile phone applications to check the frequency of the trains in real time, and the content displayed on the information screen in the train is rudimentary.”

Lei also complained about the lack of Wi-Fi networks at the stations and the absence of interconnectivity between the LRT and other public transport methods such as buses.

The same lawmaker said, “All these factors will impact the public’s experience and willingness to use the LRT.”

In a recent report by the Times, some of the aspects mentioned by Lei were also noted by the Times, which reported difficulties in using the Macau Pass for direct access to the trains via the gates.

The same report reiterated concerns that information screens within the train carriages are basic and “old-fashioned,” only displaying the name of the next station. This is in contrast to the bus system, where detailed information on which stops to use to access popular tourist spots, integrated resorts and other venues of interest is displayed.

Lei also remarked that according to the 2022 Annual Report of the LRT, only 0.22% (MOP1.5 million) of LRT receipts resulted from operations (i.e. tickets sold), while 96.8% of these receipts came directly from government injections of funds, representing a significant burden on the public purse.

Lei expressed the hope that the link to Barra, an area rich in tourist attractions, would ensure greater utilization and update of the LRT system, particularly by visitors. Notwithstanding this, the lawmaker called on the government to improve itineraries and pedestrian routes in the area to allow the best possible experience for those using the LRT.