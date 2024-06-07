Nine local films to premier end of month

Since its inception in 2007, the “Macau Video New Force” film commissioning program has paved the way for the premier of nine local film productions, encompassing documentaries, short dramas, and animations, set to debut between 27 June and 30 June. The Cultural Affairs Bureau emphasized that this program not only provides financial support for production but also involves seasoned video creators as creative advisors. As a result, more than 150 production projects have been successfully translated into video content.

Related