Nine teenagers sent to Prosecutions Office for bullying

The Judiciary Police (PJ) transferred nine local youths to the Public Prosecutions Office after they reportedly bullied a 12-year-old girl. The teenagers are between 11 and 14 years old, and consist of four boys and five girls. One of the nine youngsters dropped out of school, while the rest are still studying at a school located in the northern district. According to the PJ, the nine teenagers dumped water and ice cream over the victim, and forced her to smoke and eat burnt French fries. The whole process was filmed by one of the teenagers, and the video was ultimately used to blackmail the victim in exchange for MOP6,000. The victim reported the case to the police on Monday, accompanied by her family. The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) claimed that it had already arranged for a consultant to visit the school in order to follow up on the victim’s situation.

Lawmaker wants Macau investments protected

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has urged the Macau government to work with mainland authorities to protect Macau residents’ rights when they purchase properties in China. In his written inquiry to the government, Leong remarked that many mainland real estate companies issue advertisements specifically targeting Macau and Hong Kong residents. He also noted that Macau residents are unfamiliar with mainland laws and procedures concerning property purchases, and that it is difficult for third parties to research land information about real estate projects. Leong hopes that the local government and the relevant mainland government departments can cooperate to protect the benefits of local residents. Last month, Leong made a similar inquiry during a Legislative Assembly plenary meeting.

Pool management firm pays penalties

Surf Hong Company, which was accused of depriving lifeguards of their holidays and forcing them to work overtime, was issued penalties yesterday. The company received penalties that ranged from MOP230,000 to MOP575,000. The action was taken the day before their scheduled trial on Wednesday. The Court of First Instance then canceled the trial after issuing the penalties. In August 2018, a group of approximately 20 lifeguards went on strike, complaining that their employer, Surf Hong Company, had deprived the workers of their rights. The Sports Bureau later claimed that the company would be fined MOP10 million for failing to fulfill the obligations written in their contract with the government. Six of the lifeguards, who were about to give testimony in the trial, claimed compensation from the Labor Affairs Bureau (up to MOP20,000 each) after the company paid the penalties. However, they will consider pressing for more compensation out of dissatisfaction with that already claimed.

Share this: Tweet



