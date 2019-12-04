Ninety-one restaurants commended for excellence

A total of 91 food and beverage establishments and 12 travel agencies have recently been accredited by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for their excellent performance in promoting quality tourism services.

They were commended by the tourism regulator as part of the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme, which is further diversified to applaud businesses in the food and beverage, travel agency and retail sectors.

This year saw the first time the retail industry has taken part in this scheme which was co-conducted with the Consumer Council.

Among the 91 establishments accredited with the Star Merchant Award, four were simultaneously recognized for their service quality with the Service Star Award.

The four double-winners are SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace, Portofino at the Venetian, Restaurante Litoral in Taipa and the Edo Japanese Restaurant at Hotel Lisboa.

As for the travel agency sector, the Star Merchant Award went to a total of 12 travel agencies, two of which also earned the “Service Star Award – Inbound Service” and “Service Star Award – Outbound Service”. The winners for each are the Kong Pak Macau Tourism Development Company and HN Group Limited, respectively.

As explained by the MGTO, the scheme, which started in 2014, tries to evaluate service quality in all aspects. There are two parts in the evaluation process, the mystery customer aspect and the service management system audit part. The regulator stressed that service quality of frontline and management staff members are evaluated separately.

Some 281 restaurants and 40 travel agencies have so far been recognized with the accreditation since 2014. AL