No confirmation yet on Singapore treatment

The domestic violence victim at the center of an ongoing medical spat is said to have not yet signaled a willingness to receive treatment in Singapore, according to a statement released by the Health Bureau (SSM) earlier this week. In the statement, the SSM revealed that both the victim and her family have not made a decision. The bureau claims that once the victim confirms her stance in relation to receiving treatment in Singapore, the SSM will then contact and coordinate with the concerned hospital in order to make sure the victim receives suitable treatment.

Ho Chio Meng affiliate given two years

Lam I Na, former head of the Judicial Affairs Department of the Public Prosecutions Office, was found guilty of charges relating to her involvement in the case of former prosecutor general Ho Chio Meng. Lam was accused of collecting a customs’ seizure worth MOP107,000 at the request of Ho. According to a report by Macao Daily News, Lam denied the allegation during the trial at the Court of First Instance. However, the court ruled that Lam had indeed committed the act. She was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, with three years probation, and ordered to compensate all losses incurred by the government.

First phase of border relocation expected 2019

The first phase of the relocation of the Cotai border gate to Hengqin is expected to complete by the end of this year, according to Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak. In order to handle matters concerning the relocation, the Macau government has established four groups responsible for matters including immigration, laws, and construction associated with the relocation. According to the plan for the new border, the immigration method used will be similar to that at the Macau-Zhuhai crossing of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

