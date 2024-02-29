No timeline yet on new Melco COO following Sisk’s departure

No timeline has yet been set for the replacement of David Sisk, Melco Resorts and Entertainment’s chief operating officer, a spokesperson of the group said, in reply to the Times. Sisk, one of the gaming operator’s top executives for nine years, departed for “personal reasons.”

Melco has confirmed it is considering potential candidates, with no timeline yet to fill the position – that was managed by Sisk who has over 25 years’ experience in the industry.

“We sincerely appreciate Sisk’s leadership and commitment during his tenure. We respect his decision and wish him the very best for all future endeavours,” the group said.

“Our leadership team will ensure a seamless transition as we identify a new senior executive member to lead Melco’s resort operations in Macau and drive the next phase of our development in this important region,” it added.

Meanwhile, Melco has continued to shake up its leadership with new appointments including Alidad Tash, executive vice president of analytics and gaming operations for Macau, Stefan Bollhalder as vice president of hotels and food & beverage for City of Dreams Macau, and Linda Switzer as vice president of retail. LV