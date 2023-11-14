Non-resident worker arrested after hitting man while drunk

A non-resident employee in his 30s was arrested after injuring his compatriot following an argument while drunk. According to police authorities, they received a report from a Filipino worker in his 50s that he was hit on the jaw by a stranger in Taipa, causing him to fall. The suspect ran away. Following investigation, the Public Security Police identified the man involved and summoned him to the police station last week. The man involved admitted that he had a drunken argument with others that day and became emotional.

