Northern district plans weekend market to boost tourism, spending

The northern district has faced criticism for its outdated facilities and lack of distinctive photo spots, which has hindered its ability to attract tourists. In response, the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District plans to discuss with the government the launch of a weekend market featuring cultural creativity and local souvenirs, aiming to turn Iao Hon Market Park into a regular consumer destination. This initiative includes shuttle buses and exclusive vouchers for tourists. Additionally, the recently concluded 17th Consumption Carnival in the Northern District generated nearly MOP64 million in spending across 1,188 merchants during its first five weeks, surpassing the association’s expectations.

