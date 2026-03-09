Plans target attracting investment to introduce specialty shops in six historic districts

The General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM) is currently spearheading the revitalization of the city’s six major old quarters through the establishment of a district development center, with preliminary plans aimed at attracting investment to introduce specialty shops.

Launched in 2024, each district will showcase its unique history and culture while improving connectivity across the Inner Harbour area. Notably, the initiative aims to strengthen internal links, promote regional complementarity, and highlight industrial heritage sites to enrich cultural tourism in Taipa and Coloane.

In a media interview on Saturday, Chan Ka Leong, a UGAMM representative, announced that activities will take place across the six districts in March and April, with a full rollout planned for May and June.

According to Chan, these initiatives will include documenting cultural and historical narratives to enhance appreciation of the local heritage among residents and tourists. Collaborations will showcase markets and festivals, such as the Coffee Festival and Slow Living Festival, with promotional efforts primarily targeting mainland Chinese visitors.

Chan also highlighted that distinctive photo spots will be developed based on each district’s geography and commercial landscape to create new tourism landmarks.

Regarding investment promotion initiatives, he noted that the focus will be on attracting commercial elements to areas such as the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, parts of the Lai Chi Vun shipyards, and the second phase of Rua da Felicidade. Initial projects will target these locations with favorable conditions, ensuring the historical context of each area is integrated into the development.

