SSM proposes tougher tobacco controls and e-cigarette bans

The Health Bureau (SSM) announced on Friday five key proposals to strengthen the Smoking Prevention and Control Law, including banning possession of e-cigarettes in public places and standardizing tobacco packaging to curb youth appeal, amid ongoing smuggling issues three years after e-cigarette production and sales were banned.

At the press conference, Lam Chong, who heads the SSM’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, emphasized comprehensive efforts by his bureau in promotion, legislation and medical services to reduce tobacco use.

“Smoke-free Macau is our goal,” said Chong, noting tobacco as one of the biggest preventable health threats.

The proposals target emerging products popular with teens, with public consultation running from March 8 to April 8.

The Smoking Prevention and Control Law came into effect in 2012, banning smoking in many public venues, restricting sales and advertising. It was amended in 2018 to designate bus stops and 10 tobacco-free areas as no-smoking zones, later expanding to comprehensive bans in those fields.

First, to shield youth from new and resurgent tobacco products, Lam proposed prohibiting nicotine pouches, herbal cigarettes and shisha, including shisha tobacco, shisha paste and shisha pots, manufacture and circulation.

Second, despite a three-year ban on e-cigarette manufacturing, distribution, sales, import-export and carrying in, smuggling and use persist.

Lam suggested prohibiting possession of e-cigarettes in public places to strengthen enforcement. The proposed law provides penalties matching those for illegal smoking: an administrative fine of MOP1,500.

Third, to diminish packaging’s allure for smokers, especially youth, standardized packaging would be introduced – uniform size, fonts, colors and layout, allowing only brand and series names in one color and font.

Health warning images and text would expand from the current 50% to 85% of packaging, aligning with global standards in places like Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia and mainland China, he added. For this, a one-year grace period would allow stockpiles to be depleted.

Fourth, for staff safety and efficiency during inspections, frontline monitors could wear body cameras, activated only during conflicts after warnings and flashing lights are issued.

This would reduce team sizes from three or four, cut confrontations and boost inspection rates.

Fifth, the bureau will conduct open consultation on these directions, seeking input from residents, experts and industries through multiple channels, including official website downloads and submissions by email, fax, mail or in person, starting March 8.

Lam highlighted e-cigarettes’ teen appeal due to flavors and lack of traditional tobacco harshness, noting global restrictions like upcoming bans in Hong Kong and Singapore. They risk becoming a gateway to regular smoking or dual use, and serve as drug carriers for novel addictive products. Early bans prevent their popularity, unlike entrenched traditional tobacco.

In response to a media question about the timeline for e-cigarette possession bans and penalties, Chong clarified on Friday, “This measure has been in effect for three years.” He explained that the existing law allows fines of up to MOP5,000 for violations in managed public areas, such as school gates, without requiring per-site agreements.

