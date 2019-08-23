Number of dealers grows 5% in Q2

The government’s latest survey on the manpower needs of the gaming sector shows that the city employed almost 5% more croupiers in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier.

According to the survey, which excludes junket promoters and junket associates, the number of full-time employees in the gaming sector increased by 2.8% to 57,840 as of the end of the second quarter. The number of croupiers rose 4.8% to 25,213.

The survey organizers also collected data on the average earnings of employees within the gaming sector. In June 2019, the average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in the industry rose 3.8% year-on-year to MOP24,550 per month. The average earnings of croupiers rose 2% to MOP20,850 per month.

In the second quarter of 2019, a total of 1,942 new employees were hired, up by 48.1% from 1,311 in the same quarter of 2018.

Job vacancies in the sector numbered 904 at the end of the second quarter, up by 81 compared to a year earlier. Most of the vacancies (79.5%) were for clerical level positions, including 588 vacancies for dealers.