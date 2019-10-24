Number of Portuguese tourists increased 18%

The number of Portuguese nationals visiting Macau in September this year has risen to 878. This is a 17.9% (133) increase when compared with the same month last year, according to figures from the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC).

When analyzing the first nine months of the year, the growth is less significant but still accounts for an increase of 8.2%, or 667 people, and is the strongest increase recorded this year among European visitors.

The DSEC data shows that besides Portugal, the only other country from which visitors to Macau grew in September was Germany, registering a rise of 6% to 992 visitors in total.

These results went against the general trend, with a drop in European tourist arrivals by 6% to a total of 9,033.

Despite the drop, in the first nine months of this year, there was an increase of 2.9% in all European visitors to reach a total of 95,990.

In terms of ranking by country, the United Kingdom continued to lead with a total of 20,514 visitors to Macau (-1.5% year-on-year, compared with 2018), followed by France with 12,864 (-1.9%), and Russia and Germany, accountable for 10,150 (-2.5%) and 9,482 (+ 13.4%) tourists respectively.

The figures are miniature when compared with the total figures registered. According to the same data, last month Macau received a total of 2.76 million visitors, representing a total increase of 8%.