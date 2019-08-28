Obituary | Celebrated Macanese figure Ritchie passes away

Alfredo Maria Sales Ritchie, a celebrated figure of the Macanese community, passed away on August 26 at the age of 73 after a long battle with illness.

Ritchie, a physician by trade, was someone who dedicated much of his time to the preservation of Macanese culture and language. Over the past few years, he encouraged this through performances with the theatre group Dóci Papiaçám di Macau.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the group, Ritchie joined the group in 2002 and became one of the people responsible for the group’s revitalization. He became a mentor to many of the young Macanese people who had joined the group in recent years.

Ritchie was also a member of the board of the Association of Macau Portuguese Speaking Physicians (AMLPM) and held the position of vice president of the General Assembly.

In 1974, Ritchie began working as a physician in the military in Macau and was promoted several times until he became a general practitioner at the Macau Health Bureau in 1983.

His career peaked in 1996, when he became the Chief of Service at the Health Bureau. In January 1999, he ceased his duties within the government and was commended by Deputy Secretary for Social Affairs and Budget José Troni.

Until recently, Ritchie continued practicing at his private rooms in central Macau.

According to information provided to the Times, Ritchie’s funeral will be held on September 1.