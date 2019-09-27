Octogenarian sustains fracture after bus crash

A traffic accident involving a public bus and a woman in her 80s occurred earlier this week. The woman sustained fractures to her legs after allegedly being run over by the bus.

The accident occurred near the Border Gate, at the intersection of Istmo de Ferreira do Amaral and Rua da Tribuna. The intersection is at the bottom of a hill and the bus likely drove up Rua da Tribuna from Toi San District, where a red Post and Telecommunications Bureau service hut sits.

According to the traffic signs at the intersection, drivers are required to turn right into Istmo. Just after the turn however, the bus knocked the elderly woman over and allegedly ran over her before being able to stop.

The driver immediately exited the bus to attend to the situation. A large number of pedestrians were drawn to the scene and were also watching the driver.

Traffic nearby became heavily congested as the Public Security Police Force cordoned off the area for on-site care by paramedics and a police investigation.

The woman was moved out from underneath the bus by paramedics upon arrival. She was sent to hospital suffering open fractures in her calves and feet.

Preliminary investigations by the police found indications that the victim may have illegally crossed the road.

The driver was a 61-year-old man who had worked for the bus company for seven years. At the time of the accident, he had been working for six hours. He tested free of alcohol. AL