On the road to GP | Larger and faster – the new Formula 3 car

The heaviest and most powerful of all Formula 3 cars will race for the first time next week on the Guia Circuit.

The switch to new specifications has led to concerns for safety, which prompted several modifications to Macau’s street circuit.

Besides having a significantly larger wheelbase, with the length increasing from the previous specification of 2,000 mm to 2,800-3,000 mm, the engine power has also increased from approximately 210 bhp previously to the approximate 380 bhp of the direct-injection Mecachrome 3.4L V6 engine, with an announced top speed of around 300 km/h and an acceleration of 3.0 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and 7.7 seconds from 0 to 200km/h.

The 2019 car, designed by Italian company Dallara Automobili, uses a mix of carbon and aluminum honeycomb material for the chassis structure as well as a carbon aramid honeycomb material for the bodywork.

The decision to update the F3 specifications also sees Pirelli return as tire supplier after 2017’s unsuccessful experience.

At the wheel of the new cars debuting this year will be a mix of very experienced drivers and former champions in Macau. Some young blood with far less experience but a lot more to prove will battle it out on the path to the top categories in motorsports.

Names such as Daniel Ticktum, Callum Ilott, Robert Shwartzman, Jüri Vips, Ferdinand Habsburg and Jake Hughes, among others, will soon be promoted to motor racing stardom.