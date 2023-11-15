ONE SHOT NEWS



The King and us. To mark King Charles III’s 75th birthday yesterday, the Consulate-General in Hong Kong and Macao hosted an event at a city hotel, attended by over 70 guests. The ceremony was officiated by Secretary André Cheong and Consul General Brian Davidson. In a brief speech, Davidson recounted the enduring British presence in Macau and expressed gratitude to his compatriots for their contributions to the community and nation. Meanwhile, in London, King Charles used his birthday celebration to launch a new initiative aimed at combating food poverty and reducing waste.

