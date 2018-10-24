Online video revealed victim of school violence

A case of violent school bullying has been discovered after a video went viral online.

According to the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), both the victim and the bully are from the Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico Profissional.

As the DSEJ explained, the school only became aware of the case yesterday morning through an online social network platform. The school then accompanied the parents of the victim to report the case to the Judiciary Police (PJ).

The police authority is currently investigating the case.

The DSEJ immediately dispatched consultation services to students and parents who are in need of help regarding school bullying.

The education authority also urged the leaders at the aforementioned school to keep updated on the case, and to review and enhance prevention against school bullying in order to guarantee the safety of all students both inside and outside the campus.

The DSEJ said that it will continue to pay attention to the incident, to help schools strengthen campus safety, and to create a safe learning and growing environment for students, so that the latter and their parents may feel at ease.

At the same time, the DSEJ reminds the public that harming or assaulting others is a serious crime.

